Vatican archbishop laments Lebanon’s plight

March 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The secretary of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches lamented the plight of his native Lebanon.

Archbishop Michel Jalakh, O.A.M., issued an appeal “not to close our eyes to the suffering” of Lebanon and “not to think that it is far removed from us: we must always continue, at the very least, to speak about it.”

The prelate lamented a recent Israeli attack on Beirut: an “attack against peaceful people who were more than just displaced: they had gone to sleep on the beach, and there they were killed.”

Archbishop Jalakh described conditions in Lebanon as “terrible” and the nation as paralyzed, as “monasteries, universities, and other centers” are filled with people displaced in the war there.

