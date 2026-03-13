Catholic World News

Worldwide Marriage Encounter gains Vatican recognition

March 13, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life recognized Worldwide Marriage Encounter as an international association of the faithful, in a ceremony at the dicastery’s headquarters. Pope Leo also received members of the organization in a March 12 audience.

The organization “took its first steps in Spain in the 1950s but was officially founded in 1968 and is today present in nearly 100 countries worldwide,” the Vatican newspaper reported.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

