Catholic World News

Augustinian prelate named prefect of Dicastery for the Service of Charity

March 13, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV named a fellow member of the Order of Saint Augustine as the new Almoner of His Holiness and prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity, one of the 16 dicasteries of the Roman Curia.

Bishop Luis Marín de San Martín, O.S.A., was appointed an undersecretary of the General Secretariat of the Synod of Bishops in 2021. In appointing Bishop San Martín a curial prefect, Pope Leo named him an archbishop.

Bishop San Martín succeeds Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, Almoner of His Holiness since 2013 and prefect of the Dicastery for the Service of Charity since its inception in 2022. Pope Leo named Cardinal Krajewski the new archbishop of Łódź, Poland; Cardinal Krajewski was born in Łódź in 1963 and ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Łódź in 1988.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!