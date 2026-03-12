Catholic World News

Vatican study center launches global alliance for ecological conversion

March 12, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Laudato Si’ Higher Educational Center, led by Cardinal Fabio Baggio, launched a global alliance for ecological conversion at a March 9-10 conference at Borgo Laudato Si’ in Castel Gandolfo.

At the conference, co-sponsored by the University of Notre Dame, “we had about 90 representatives from 60 universities around the world, many of them Catholic,” said Cardinal Baggio. Under the alliance, his center will “commit to producing more research and disseminating awareness about the ecological conversion.”

“This enthusiasm, obviously, must now be shaped into clear objectives through group work that will continue after this conference,” he added. “We want to initiate a collaborative process between the various research centers and institutions.”

Laudato Si’ is the name of Pope Francis’s second encyclical, issued in 2015 and devoted to care for our common home.

