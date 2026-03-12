Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin: Love young people and invest time in them

March 12, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, spoke of the importance of loving young people and investing them in them.

“Someone should love them freely” and introduce them to “a God who does not demand perfection, but loves and values us beyond what we achieve,” Cardinal Parolin said at a conference in Sacrofano, Italy, on March 10.

The prelate spoke about young people of the West who are isolated on their phones and fear having children because they view them as a burden; young people of Africa who fall prey to extremists when they lack educational and work opportunities; and young migrants who are not integrated into their new societies.

