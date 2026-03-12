Catholic World News

Missionary sister who was abducted, released meets with Pontiff

March 12, 2026

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: An Indian missionary sister in Ethiopia who was held captive by terrorists for several days in 2023 met with Pope Leo XIV on March 11.

“For years I have lived in Ethiopia as a Sister of the Imitation of Christ, committed to bringing healing, hope, and love, building healthy relationships in one of the poorest regions of the world,” said Sister Surabhila, SIC.

The Vatican newspaper reported that “after her release, she returned to India to try to overcome the deep emotional trauma, then found the courage and strength to return to Ethiopia, where she founded a clinic.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

