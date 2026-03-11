Catholic World News

Leading Pakistani prelate transferred to far smaller jurisdiction

Pope Leo XIV transferred Archbishop Sebastian Shaw, OFM, of Lahore, Pakistan’s most populous archdiocese, to the Apostolic Vicariate of Quetta, the nation’s smallest ecclesiastical jurisdiction.

The Pontiff also named the vicar apostolic of Quetta, Bishop Khalid Rehmat, OFM Cap, as the new archbishop of Lahore.

In 2024, Archbishop Shaw was placed on sabbatical amid allegations of sexual abuse and fraud. Archbishop Benny Mario Travas of Karachi has served as Lahore’s apostolic administrator for the past two years.

