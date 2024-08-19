Catholic World News

Leading Pakistani prelate placed on ‘sabbatical’ after allegations of abuse, fraud

August 19, 2024

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Sebastian Shaw, OFM, of Lahore, Pakistan, has been placed on a sabbatical following allegations of sexual abuse and fraud.

The archdiocese’s vicar general announced that Archbishop Benny Mario Travas of Karachi will serve as Lahore’s apostolic administrator.

Lahore is Pakistan’s most prominent see; Pope Francis appointed Shaw as archbishop in 2013.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

