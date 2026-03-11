Catholic World News

Apostolic Penitentiary publishes book on Confession

March 11, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Apostolic Penitentiary has published a short book on Confession, Il sacramento della riconciliazione. Fondamenti biblici, formazione presbiterale e guida pratica (The Sacrament of Reconciliation: Biblical Foundations, Priestly Formation, and Practical Guide).

The book, edited by the Major Penitentiary (Cardinal Angelo De Donatis) and Major Penitentiary emeritus (Cardinal Mauro Piacenza), includes ten reasons for going to Confession, including “to pass from death to life,” “to renew the experience of true love,” and “to have the objective certainty of forgiveness.”

