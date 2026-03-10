Catholic World News

Pope Leo mourns victims in Middle East, prays for peace

March 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV expressed his “profound sorrow for all the victims of the bombings in these days in the Middle East, for the many innocents, including many children, and for those who were helping them, such as Father Pierre El-Rahi,” according to a statement from the Holy See Press Office.

“He is following what is happening with concern and prays that every hostility may cease as soon as possible,” the statement added.

Father El-Rahi, a Maronite priest, was killed by Israeli tank fire on March 9.

