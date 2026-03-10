Catholic World News

Priest killed by Israeli tank fire in southern Lebanon

March 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: A Maronite priest was killed in an Israeli attack on a Christian village in southern Lebanon.

Father Pierre al-Rahi, along with other priests, defied an Israeli order to leave Qlayaa and chose instead to remain with his parishioners.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

