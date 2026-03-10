Catholic World News

San Diego Chaldean bishop pleads not guilty to embezzlement

March 10, 2026

KGTV-TV

CWN Editor's Note: The bishop of the Chaldean Catholic Eparchy of Saint Peter the Apostle of San Diego pleaded not guilty on March 9 to charges of embezzlement and money laundering.

Bishop Emmanuel Shaleta was arrested on March 5 at San Diego International Airport while attempting to leave the country.

