San Diego Chaldean bishop arrested at airport, jailed, charged with embezzlement

March 07, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The San Diego County District Attorney ‘s Office announced that Bishop Emmanuel Shaleta was arrested on March 5 at San Diego International Airport while attempting to leave the country.

Bishop Shaleta, the Chaldean Catholic bishop of the Eparchy of Saint Peter the Apostle of San Diego since 2017, was jailed on eight counts of embezzlement, eight counts of money laundering, and one count of aggravated white collar crime enhancement. Bail was set at $125,000.

The Pillar reported last month that the prelate was under Vatican investigation for alleged financial and sexual misconduct and that he had submitted his resignation.

