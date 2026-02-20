Catholic World News

San Diego Chaldean bishop accused of embezzlement, brothel visits, amid Vatican investigation

February 20, 2026

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has conducted an investigation into allegations of misconduct against a Chaldean Catholic bishop, and the prelate has submitted his resignation, The Pillar reported.

Born in 1956 and ordained a priest in 1984, Bishop Emmanuel Shaleta was named the Chaldean Catholic bishop of Toronto in 2015 and the bishop of the Eparchy of Saint Peter the Apostle of San Diego in 2017.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!