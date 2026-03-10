Catholic World News

Pope meets with all leaders of Roman Curia

March 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV presided over a meeting of the heads of the dicasteries of the Roman Curia in the Apostolic Palace on March 9. The Vatican did not release a list of the topics on the agenda.

The Pontiff chaired a similar meeting on November 10.

Between 2013 and 2024, Pope Francis met regularly with the members of the nine-member advisory Council of Cardinals that he established shortly after becoming Pope. In contrast, Pope Leo has planned regular meetings with the entire College of Cardinals.

