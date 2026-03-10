Catholic World News

Pope, in message to university’s peace encounter, offers three principles

March 10, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to International Encounter for Peace and Reconciliation at Loyola University Chicago, Pope Leo XIV offered three “principles to keep in mind as you move forward with this noble initiative”:

“First, true peace is not simply the absence of conflict, but rather is God’s gift.”

“Second, if we wish to promote concord on a global level, it is necessary to seek the engagement and commitment of the international community for the sake of the common good, which transcends borders, faith traditions and cultures.”

“Third, true harmony is rooted in the reconciliation that God has brought to us through his only Son, Jesus Christ, by his death and resurrection.”

The international encounter was organized in collaboration with the Pontifical Commission for Latin America as part of the Building Bridges Initiative, launched by Pope Francis in 2022. Pope Leo’s message, dated March 2, was released on March 7.

