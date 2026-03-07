Catholic World News

Scottish bishops urge lawmakers to reject assisted-suicide bill

March 07, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Scotland’s bishops called upon members of the Scottish Parliament to reject assisted-suicide legislation.

“The bill being proposed, if it becomes law, will lead to Scottish citizens, especially the elderly, sick, and disabled, living in deep and profound fear,” said Bishop John Keenan of Paisley, president of the Bishops’ Conference of Scotland. “Under the proposal, people would not be precluded from applying for an assisted suicide if they have an intellectual disability or eating disorder or are being influenced to apply because of poverty or inadequate housing.”

