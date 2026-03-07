Catholic World News

Irish bishops say people of the Middle East are ‘experiencing an unjust war’

March 07, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting in Maynooth, the Irish bishops said that “yet again, the people of the Middle East are experiencing an unjust war with the loss of innocent lives.”

“In an era of change and readjustment of geopolitical balances and cultural paradigms, war is not the answer,” the bishops said in their March 3 statement. “No political leader has the authority to unleash war at will.” are experiencing an unjust war with the loss of innocent lives.”

“At this moment of great tension and volatility for the people of the Middle East, and for the world, we ask for prayers for peace and healing; that the voices of hatred will be replaced by a politics dedicated to upholding the God-given dignity of every human person, the common good and solidarity with those in need,” the bishops concluded.

