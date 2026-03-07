Catholic World News

Chaldean Catholic church buildings in Iraq damaged in attack

March 07, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: A March 4 missile or drone attack near Erbil, Iraq, led to damage to residential buildings belonging to the Chaldean Catholic Church.

Dilan Adamat, a local resident, told Vatican News that “we heard maybe between 10 and 20 explosions. It was a mixture of anti-air missiles from the American military base at Erbil airport and the drones or missiles that they were intercepting.”

“Some of this debris fell in Ankawa, on some residential buildings managed by the Chaldean Church there,” Adama continued. “Some more debris fell close to it, on a convent where there are some nuns living. Thankfully, we didn’t have any casualties, but it was very shocking and left a big hole in the building next to the chapel.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!