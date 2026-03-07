Catholic World News

Holy See: Women must be at the heart of the digital transformation of the Americas

March 07, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a session of the Organization of American States dedicated to “Women in the Digital Transformation of the Americas,” a Vatican diplomat spoke about “the essential role of women in shaping the digital future of the region,” according to Vatican News’s summary of his remarks.

Msgr. Juan Antonio Cruz Serrano emphasized “the equal dignity of women, bestowed by God, and the important role they play in the building of society.”

Citing Pope Leo, the diplomat added that “women who suffer situations of exclusion, mistreatment and violence are doubly poor, because they frequently have fewer possibilities to defend their rights.”

