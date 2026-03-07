Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat laments desecration of cemeteries

March 07, 2026

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Reacting to a UN report on the relation between religious freedom and honoring the deceased, a Vatican diplomat lamented the desecration of cemeteries.

Such desecration “violates the right to freedom of religion or belief, as it destroys a sacred space where the faithful fulfil their religious duty and moral obligation to honor their deceased loved ones,” Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland, stated during a UN Human Rights Council meeting on March 3.

“Above all, freedom of religion or belief must be protected, especially during the most vulnerable moments of life,” he continued. “The right of the dying to receive spiritual assistance, and of the bereaved to be supported by their faith community, are not merely private comforts; they are essential manifestations of respect for religious belief. Denying this access violates the God-given dignity of the human person in their greatest time of need.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!