Catholic World News

Italian bishops declare day of prayer, fasting for peace

March 07, 2026

» Continue to this story on Conferenza Episcopale Italiana

CWN Editor's Note: The Italian bishops’ conference declared Friday, March 13, to be a day of prayer and fasting for peace in the “Middle East and in all corners of the earth devastated by division, destruction and death.”

“The escalation of violence in the Middle East risks dragging humanity into a war of planetary proportions, a new useless massacre with incalculable consequences,” the Italian Episcopal Conference warned in its announcement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!