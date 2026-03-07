Catholic World News

Pope calls for transparent, respectful journalism

March 07, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: In a letter congratulating the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on its 150th anniversary, Pope Leo XIV called for transparent and respectful journalism.

“The technological revolution challenges you today to keep up with the times,” Pope Leo wrote in his letter, published March 5. “This is a test that concerns us all.”

“But there is—in the age of artificial intelligence—an irreplaceable task that concerns communication and in particular the major newspapers,” he continued: “guaranteeing the transparency of sources, respecting the role of journalists and the dignity of readers, cultivating the human dimension of the story.”

“Your responsibility is great, as long as your history is,” the Pope added.

