Catholic World News

Nigerian bishops meet with Pontiff

March 07, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received a group on Nigerian bishops on March 6.

The prelates were in Rome for their ad limina visit; Vatican News posted a short video of the bishops presenting the Pontiff with a chalice and a ciborium.

Nigeria, a nation of 243 million (map), is the most populous in Africa and sixth most populous in the world. The nation is 47% Muslim, 46% Christian (11% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!