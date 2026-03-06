Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich: Legitimacy of US attacks on Iran is ‘very questionable’

March 06, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago said in an interview that the legitimacy of US attacks on Iran is “very questionable.”

“I think that it is very questionable on why we would do that if there is no immediate threat that’s there that has to be nullified,” Cardinal Cupich told Vatican News in response to the question, “is it legitimate to launch military attacks against a sovereign country and under what conditions?”

“As far as I understand and seeing that there was no immediate threat that was part of what was happening in this country,” he continued. “We have been told that the nuclear capabilities of Iran, the Iranian government have been neutralized by a bombing that took place months ago. And so, the sovereignty of a nation is very important.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!