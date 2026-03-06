Catholic World News

Bishops criticize EU’s decision to fund abortion travel

March 06, 2026

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: The Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU criticized the European Commission’s decision to permit anti-poverty funding to be used for international travel for abortion.

“Direct abortion—that is, abortion willed either as an end or as a means—is gravely contrary to the moral law,” the bishops said in their March 4 statement. “Scientific research increasingly confirms that from fertilization a new human being comes into existence, endowed with inherent dignity and deserving of the fundamental protection owed to every human life.”

“COMECE reiterates that what Europe truly needs—if it is to remain faithful to its foundational values of human dignity, solidarity, and equality—is concrete and sustained support for women in vulnerable situations,” the bishops continued. “Women must be genuinely helped to welcome motherhood and should never feel compelled to abort due to social or economic pressure.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!