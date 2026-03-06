Catholic World News

Pope, Singapore’s president discuss AI, interfaith understanding

March 06, 2026

Pope Leo XIV received President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore on March 5 and discussed the “importance of interfaith understanding, especially in a more turbulent global environment,” according to Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“They also discussed the opportunities and challenges posed by AI for jobs, public discourse and global stability and peace,” according to the ministry’s statement.

The president subsequently met Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

“The good relations between the Holy See and Singapore were highlighted, and appreciation was expressed for the harmonious coexistence of the various cultures and religions present in the country, including the Catholic Church’s contribution to the common good,” according to a Holy See Press Office statement. “In the course of the discussion, there was also an exchange of views on the international and regional situation, and the importance of supporting and renewing the existing mechanisms of the multilateral system.”

Located in Southeast Asia (map), Singapore is a nation of 6.1 million that is 22% Christian, 15% Muslim, 15% Buddhist, and 5% Hindu, with 36% adhering to Chinese folk religion.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!