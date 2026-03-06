Catholic World News

Nigerian diocese says electric spark was cause of fire that destroyed cathedral

March 06, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: An electric spark was the cause of the fire that destroyed the cathedral in Wukari, the Nigerian diocese said in a statement.

“With the exception of the Blessed Sacrament, [a] few altar chairs, some musical instruments, [a] few liturgical vestments and vessels that were rescued, all the other things were completely consumed by the inferno, leaving only the walls standing,” said Father Simon Akuraga, chancellor of the diocese.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

