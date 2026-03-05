Catholic World News

Fire destroys Nigerian cathedral

March 05, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Fire destroyed the cathedral of the Diocese of Wukari in Nigeria, a Lagos-based newspaper reported. The cause of the fire is unknown.

