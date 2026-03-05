Catholic World News

Church in Singapore reports largest number of converts in a decade

March 05, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: 1,250 converts are expected to be received into the Church in Singapore this Easter—the highest number since 2016.

The Southeast Asian nation of 6.1 million (map) is 22% Christian, 15% Muslim, 15% Buddhist, and 5% Hindu, with 36% adhering to Chinese folk religion.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

