Cardinal Cupich, Orthodox prelate meet with Pontiff

March 05, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received Cardinal Blase Cupich of Chicago and his Greek Orthodox counterpart, Metropolitan Nathanael Symeonides, on March 4.

“This visit reflects a shared commitment to the ongoing work of Christian unity as we commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea,” Cardinal Cupich said in a social media post.

