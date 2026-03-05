Catholic World News

Bishops condemn massacre of civilians in South Sudan

March 05, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops of Sudan and South Sudan issued a statement deploring the massacre of over 170 civilians in South Sudan.

“We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, these heinous and senseless killings,” the bishops said. “There can be no justification whatsoever for the murder of innocent civilians. Such acts are an offence against God, the Author of Life, and a grave sin against humanity.”

In its reporting on the massacre, BBC attributed the violence to “a group of unidentified men.”

