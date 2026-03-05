Catholic World News

Religious sisters call for prayer, fasting, action for peace

March 05, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The International Union of Superiors General, which represents 1,900 women’s religious institutes, issued a call for “prayer, fasting, and action for an unarmed and disarming peace.”

“As consecrated women religious, present in the most fragile contexts of society and close to those who suffer, we cannot remain silent in the face of a spiral of destruction that undermines human dignity and jeopardizes the future of new generations,” said Sister Roxanne Schares, SSND, the body’s executive secretary.

