Catholic World News

Jerusalem abbot describes missile attacks, reflects on war

March 05, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The abbot of the Abbey of the Dormition recounted his experience of the attacks on Jerusalem in the Iran war, including hiding in a bunker with pilgrims visiting the abbey.

The “power of the Psalms” is perceptible “where human words fail,” said Abbot Nikodemus Schnabel, who added:

War strips away your mask. You stand there very exposed, and all the armor you put on in everyday life shatters. Then you stand there with your longings, your fears, your worries. That is when I realized that our primary vocation right now is simply to be there as monks: to listen, to offer comfort, to pray with people.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!