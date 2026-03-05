Catholic World News

International Theological Commission ponders meaning of man in ‘posthuman’ age

March 05, 2026

The International Theological Commission, the papally-appointed advisory body of theologians under the purview of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, has published “Quo vadis, humanitas? Reflecting on Christian anthropology in light of certain future scenarios for humanity.”

The document, released on March 4 and currently available only in Italian and Spanish, has four chapters:

Development: humanism and posthumanism

Life as a vocation: the human person as an actor in history

The gift of life and the human in the face of scenarios for the future of the human

Humanity affirmed, saved, and elevated

Warning against a world governed by machines, the document thus states that humanity’s future lies in relationship, not technology and that human life is a vocation.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!