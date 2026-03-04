Catholic World News

Minnesota archdiocese reports 54% increase in conversions

March 04, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis reports that 1,736 converts are expected to be received into the Church there this year—up 54% from 2025.

“I am reminded this year that the Holy Spirit is always full of surprises,” said Archbishop Bernard Hebda.

Father Joseph Johnson, the rector of the Cathedral of Saint Paul, said that young people are “intentionally choosing more traditional and spiritual ways of living their lives and are looking for meaning and purpose; the brokenness of the society around us is, I think, fueling that.”

