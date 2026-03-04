Catholic World News

Pope, in comments to reporters, renews peace appeal

March 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: In brief comments to reporters last evening, Pope Leo XIV renewed his appeal for peace.

As he left Castel Gandolfo, where he spends his Tuesdays, Pope Leo told reporters, “Pray for peace, work for peace, less hatred. Hatred in the world is constantly increasing.”

“Truly strive to promote dialogue,” he added. “Seek solutions without weapons to resolve problems.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Wed4 March
Lent

Wednesday of the Second Week of Lent; Opt. Mem. of Saint Casimir

Image for Wednesday of the Second Week of Lent; Opt. Mem. of Saint Casimir

The Gospel reminds us of the necessity of sharing in the sufferings of Christ, to “drink of His chalice” in order to share also in His glory in His kingdom. Linked with the foretelling of the passion is the important teaching of self-denial for the service and salvation of others; it is here put before us in…

Learn more about this day.

March Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: