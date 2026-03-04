Catholic World News

Caribbean bishops lament US fuel blockade’s effects on Cuban people

March 04, 2026

» Continue to this story on Antilles Episcopal Conference

CWN Editor's Note: The Antilles Episcopal Conference issued a statement expressing “profound pastoral concern” for the people of Cuba in their “grave humanitarian hardships.”

Without referring to the US fuel blockade of Cuba by name, the Caribbean bishops said that “recent developments in the region have resulted in acute shortages of fuel and essential supplies, causing widespread power cuts, disruptions to hospital and water systems, and serious threats to food security and basic public services in Cuba.”

“While Cuba stands in need of renewal and positive change, it does not need more pain,” the bishops added. “The Church cannot remain silent when dignity is threatened and access to food, healthcare, and basic necessities becomes uncertain.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!