Synod releases study-group reports on online engagement, revisions to priestly formation

March 04, 2026

The General Secretariat of the Synod, led by Cardinal Mario Grech, released the first two of 15 final reports of the study groups established by Pope Francis during the synod on synodality.

Pope Francis established the groups in February 2024, between the first (October 2023) and second (October 2024) sessions of the synod on synodality, to examine topics raised in the first session. The General Secretariat stated on March:

The Final Reports are the fruit of a structured process: the listening to diverse competencies and professional expertise, the analysis of numerous contributions, academic research, dialogue with various ecclesial bodies—from Episcopal Conferences to Catholic universities—and, above all, discernment and prayer. They are to be understood as working documents.

Interspersed in “The Mission in the Digital Environment” (executive summary, full text) are 31 recommendations, including “establish Vatican as well as diocesan structures and coordinators to guide digital ministry, rooted in local Church realities” and “appropriate Vatican bodies should study potential canonical adaptations to accommodate supra territorial digital realities.”

“The revision of the Ratio Fundamentalis Institutionis Sacerdotalis in a missionary synodal perspective” (executive summary, full text) proposes changes to the Vatican document, most recently revised in 2016, that guides seminary formation around the world.

The authors of this study group’s final report describe the report as a “proposal for a Guiding Document” on priestly formation. The report proposes guidelines on “Priestly formation shared with all the baptized,” “Formation of candidates for the priesthood in a participatory and synodal style,” “Differentiated co-responsibility for discernment and formation,” and “Formation for mission.”

The report includes an appendix with “best practices” suggested by episcopal conferences.

