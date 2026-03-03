Catholic World News

Disarmament is a ‘moral imperative,’ Vatican diplomat says

March 03, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a recent UN conference on disarmament, a Vatican diplomat said that “disarmament is a moral imperative, rooted in the recognition of the sacredness and dignity of every human life and the interconnectedness of the human family, not merely a political or strategic necessity.”

Msgr. Daniel Pacho, one of the three undersecretaries of the Holy See’s Secretariat of State, discussed nuclear weapons, outer space, and the weaponization of artificial intelligence.

The diplomat called on the international community to “overcome the persistent idea that peace can only be achieved through strength and deterrence. In fact, deterrence fuels proliferation and can fail, with potentially devastating consequences for humanity and future generations.”

