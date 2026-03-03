Catholic World News

London-area dioceses report largest Easter convert groups in 15 years

March 03, 2026

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The English archdioceses of Westminster and Southwark are reporting the largest number of conversions since 2011.

The number of converts preparing for entry into the Church at the Easter Vigil “represents a 60% increase from 2025,” the Archdiocese of Westminster said in a statement. The Archdiocese of Southwark said that half of its 590 converts are age 35 or under.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

