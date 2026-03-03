Catholic World News

India’s bishops plead for peace

March 03, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) today called for an “immediate commitment to peace and dialogue” in the Iran conflict.

“Violence and conflict only breed further suffering and despair,” said Cardinal Anthony Poola, president of the CBCI. “We urge all global leaders to prioritize human dignity and work collaboratively towards an amicable resolution.”

The bishops “invited the faithful across India to pray earnestly for peace in the world” and “encouraged all communities to unite in prayer, seeking divine grace to heal afflicted regions and restore harmony among peoples and nations.”

