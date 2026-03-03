Catholic World News

US bishops back human-trafficking legislation

March 03, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The chairmen of two committees of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops lent their support to the Enhancing Detection of Human Trafficking Act, sponsored by Rep. Tim Wahlberg (R-MI), and reiterated their support for the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act, sponsored by Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ).

“The Catholic Church is a steadfast voice against human trafficking and other forms of exploitation, as well as a longtime provider of services and pastoral care to victims of these crimes,” Archbishop Shelton Fabre, chairman of the Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, and Bishop Brendan Cahill, chairman of the Committee on Migration, wrote in their March 2 letter to members of the House of Representatives.

The prelates called for “immediate action as a further step to counter the scourge of human trafficking in our country and beyond.”

