Catholic World News

Amid Iranian attacks, situation in Kuwait ‘worsening day by day,’ nuncio warns

March 03, 2026

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Three days after the commencement of the Iran conflict, Archbishop Eugene Nugent, apostolic nuncio to Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar, told Vatican News that the situation in Kuwait “is dramatic and worsening day by day.”

“We are trying to remain calm, of course, but it is somewhat frightening,” said the nuncio, who is based in Kuwait. “We are all somewhat shocked by what is happening.”

“Sadly, once a war begins, no one ever knows when it will end,” Archbishop Nugent added. “Everything is accelerating, but we must still try every avenue. A long war benefits no one and will benefit no one, especially in a region already tried by many conflicts.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!