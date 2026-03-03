Catholic World News

Vatican hosts seminar on AI and ethics

March 03, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: The Secretariat for the Economy and the Office of Labor of the Apostolic See hosted “Potential and Challenges of Artificial Intelligence,” a March 2 seminar.

During the seminar, Bishop Paul Tighe, one of two secretaries of the Dicastery for Culture and Education, said that AI is marked by volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity. He expressed concern that a US-based AI company may have been subject to “government pressure to relax its ethical commitments regarding military and surveillance use.”

