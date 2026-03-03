Catholic World News

Pope has not ruled out visit to Malta, nation’s president says following audience

March 03, 2026

President Myriam Spiteri Debono of Malta met with Pope Leo XIV on March 2 and said afterwards that the Pontiff has not ruled out a visit to the Mediterranean nation.

“The Pope spoke about various themes, especially the global international situation, including in the Middle East,” President Spiteri Debono said following the audience.

“The Pope showed particular interest in Malta,” she continued, adding that “did not rule out that, following the visits he has planned,” he would accepted repeated invitations to visit Malta.

Following the papal audience, the Maltese president met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of His Holiness, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations.

The parties discussed “the current international situation, with particular attention given to the Middle East and Ukraine,” according to a Holy See Press Office statement. “Conversation continued highlighting the good bilateral relations and fruitful cooperation in various contexts between the Church and the State. Issues of common interest, including the themes of migration and the demographic situation, were also discussed.”

Catholicism is the state religion of the Mediterranean nation of 520,000 (map). 92% of residents are Christian (90% Catholic), and 4% are Muslim.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!