‘Theology serves to proclaim the Gospel,’ Pope tells theologians

March 03, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received the members of two Italian theological faculties on March 2 and emphasized that “theology serves to proclaim the Gospel, hence it is an integral and fundamental part of the Church’s mission.”

“Theological formation is not destined for a few specialists, but is a call addressed to everyone, so that every person may explore the mystery of faith and receive useful tools to carry out with passion the persevering commitment to a social and cultural meditation on the Gospel,” Pope Leo said to members of the Theological Faculty of Puglia and of the Theological Institute of Calabria.

The Pontiff also called on the theologians to “do theology together,” by “leaving our safe harbor, going beyond our territorial and ecclesial boundaries, in encounter, in mutual listening and dialogue, in the communion between Churches that brings together resources, skills and charisms.”

