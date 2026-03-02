Catholic World News

Indian archbishop establishes transgender ministry

March 02, 2026

» Continue to this story on Catholic Connect

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop George Antonysamy of Madras-Mylapore, India, has established a transgender ministry office in Chennai, one of India’s largest cities.

The ministry “aims to provide holistic support through job placement assistance and professional counselling services, reflecting the Church’s commitment to dignity, inclusion and compassionate accompaniment,” according to Catholic Connect, a website of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Mon2 March
Lent

Monday of the Second Week of Lent

Image for Monday of the Second Week of Lent

The greatest proof of Christ's charity was given on the Cross. With Christ our gift of ourselves will be given to God as an expression of our love. Communion will lift our human activities up to God's level, not only in will and intention, but in the reality of the sacrament. Let us offer then, and believe, and…

Learn more about this day.

March Calendar ›
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.
First name:
Last name:
Email address: