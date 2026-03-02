Catholic World News

Indian archbishop establishes transgender ministry

March 02, 2026

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop George Antonysamy of Madras-Mylapore, India, has established a transgender ministry office in Chennai, one of India’s largest cities.

The ministry “aims to provide holistic support through job placement assistance and professional counselling services, reflecting the Church’s commitment to dignity, inclusion and compassionate accompaniment,” according to Catholic Connect, a website of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India.

