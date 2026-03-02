Catholic World News

Pope Leo issues new statutes for Pontifical Academy for Life

March 02, 2026

Pope Leo XIV promulgated new statutes for the Pontifical Academy for Life, replacing the almost identical statutes issued by Pope Francis in 2016.

The 2026 statutes, dated February 27 and released the following day, introduce the new category of non-academic supporters, in addition to the previous categories of ordinary, honorary, corresponding, and young researcher members.

As in the 2016 statutes, the new statutes define the academy’s purpose as “the defense and promotion of the value of human life and of the dignity of the person” and state that ordinary members are chosen “on the basis of their academic qualifications, proven professional integrity, professional expertise and faithful service in the defense and promotion of the right to life of every human person.” Despite his 2016 statutes, Pope Francis appointed a supporter of abortion “rights,” economist Mariana Mazzucato, as an ordinary member the academy in 2022, and later defended the appointment during a press conference.

Pope St. John Paul II founded the Pontifical Academy for Life with his 1994 motu proprio Mysterium Vitae (The Mystery of Life). In May, Pope Leo appointed Msgr. Renzo Pegoraro as the academy’s president, succeeding Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia; Msgr. Pegoraro was previously the academy’s chancellor.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!