Halt the spiral of violence, Pope pleads following strikes on Iran

March 01, 2026

Following the Israeli–United States strikes on Iran and Iran’s retaliatory attacks, Pope Leo XIV issued a “heartfelt appeal” to belligerents to halt the “spiral of violence.”

“I am following with deep concern what is happening in the Middle East and in Iran during this tumultuous time,” Pope Leo said today following his midday Sunday Angelus address. “Stability and peace are not achieved through mutual threats, nor through the use of weapons, which sow destruction, suffering, and death, but only through reasonable, sincere, and responsible dialogue.”

“Faced with the possibility of a tragedy of immense proportions, I make a heartfelt appeal to all the parties involved to assume the moral responsibility of halting the spiral of violence before it becomes an unbridgeable chasm,” the Pope continued. “May diplomacy regain its proper role, and may the well-being of peoples, who yearn for peaceful existence founded on justice, be upheld. And let us continue to pray for peace.”

Before greeting pilgrims, Pope Leo also expressed concern about the Afghanistan–Pakistan war and the Zona da Mata floods.

“In these days, troubling news has also arrived of clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan,” he said. “I urgently appeal for a return to dialogue. Let us pray together that harmony may prevail in all conflicts throughout the world. Only peace, a gift of God, can heal the wounds between peoples.”

The Pope added, “I wish to express my closeness to those who have been severely affected by flooding in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. I pray for the victims, for the families who have lost their homes, and for all those involved in rescue efforts.”

